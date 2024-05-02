Biden stops in Charlotte during his NC trip to meet families of fallen law enforcement officers
By STEVE PEOPLES and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has detoured to Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet with the families of law enforcement officers shot to death on the job. The visit Thursday comes just a week after he sat down with the grieving relatives of two cops killed in upstate New York. His Charlotte visit is taking place with little fanfare behind closed doors, because the White House aims to respect the privacy of grieving families and avoid the appearance of using grief for political purposes.