Gangs in Haiti launch fresh attacks, days after a new prime minister is announced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs in Haiti have laid siege to several neighborhoods in the capital, burning homes and exchanging gunfire with police for hours in one of the biggest attacks since Haiti’s new prime minister was announced. Hundreds fled the violence early Thursday. The attacks began late Wednesday in neighborhoods including Solino and Delmas 18, 20 and 24. They are located southwest of the main international airport, which has remained closed for nearly two months amid relentless gang violence. The neighborhoods that once bustled with traffic and pedestrians were like ghost towns shortly after sunrise, with a heavy silence blanketing the area except for the occasional bleating from a lone goat.

