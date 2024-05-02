Heavy rain leads to flooding and closed roads in southeast Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Torrential rain has caused flooding in southeastern Texas. Officials in one county are asking residents to leave. Water is being released from a dam and could cause flooding. Officials in Montgomery County on the northern edge of Harris County and Houston on Thursday asked residents to evacuate. The National Weather Service says up to 12 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, with general amounts up to 8 inches during the past 24 hours. Rain is expected to continue into Friday morning. The National Weather Service is warning that flash flooding is expected in Houston, including at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

