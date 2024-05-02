Jill Biden is hosting a White House ‘state dinner’ to honor America’s 2024 teachers of the year
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is holding a special White House dinner to recognize more than 50 of the best teachers in America. The 2024 National Teacher of the Year and the 2024 State Teachers of the Year are expected to attend Thursday’s dinner. The teachers are chosen by an independent organization and typically are recognized at an annual White House ceremony. But Jill Biden, who is a career community college English professor, decided to put a new twist on the annual appearance. The first lady says hosting the teachers at the White House every year is one of her favorite events.