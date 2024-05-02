Jill Biden recognizes her fellow teachers at a swanky White House dinner for answering ‘a calling’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has honored her fellow educators by hosting the 2024 national and state teachers of the year at a swanky White House dinner to recognize their commitment to their students and to excellence in the classroom. The first lady said Thursday night that teaching isn’t just a job, it’s a calling. She herself has taught for more than 30 years. She currently teaches English and writing at a community college in Northern Virginia. The teachers of the year are chosen by an independent organization and typically are recognized at an annual White House ceremony. But Jill Biden put a new spin on the annual appearance by hosting them for dinner instead.

