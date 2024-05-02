Man arrested in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer who was heading home from work
CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain while off-duty and heading home from work. Chicago police say Xavier L. Tate Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Officer Luis M. Huesca. The 30-year-old officer was shot on April 21 and pronounced dead at a hospital. A Cook County judge had issued an arrest warrant last Friday charging Tate with murder in Huesca’s killing.