Medicaid expansion discussions could fall apart in Republican-led Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The first serious effort by Mississippi’s Republican-led Legislature to expand Medicaid could be crumbling. Speaker Jason White says the House would file a plan Thursday to put two questions on this November’s ballot: Should Mississippi expand Medicaid? If so, should expansion include a work requirement? Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann says that idea is not well received by Senate leaders. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., with some of the worst health outcomes. It is one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under a 2010 health overhaul law signed by then-President Barack Obama.

