Russian state media is posting more on TikTok ahead of the U.S. presidential election, study says

A study by the nonprofit Brookings Institution says Russian state-affiliated accounts have boosted their use of TikTok and are getting more engagement on the short-form video platform ahead of the U.S. presidential election. The report published Thursday states that Russia is increasingly using TikTok to disseminate Kremlin messages in both English and Spanish. Such accounts are also active on other social media platforms and have a larger presence on Telegram and X compared to TikTok. However, the report says TikTok content gets more engagement. A TikTok spokesperson said the company labels state-controlled media accounts and will expand that policy in the coming weeks.

