Texas man sentenced to 5 years in prison for threat to attack Turning Point USA convention in 2022
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man who made an online threat of a mass attack on a convention of young conservative activists in Florida in 2022 was sentenced to five years in federal prison. Federal prosecutors said 20-year-old Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez of San Antonio posted a threat on social media to attack the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. Turning Point is a Donald Trump-aligned group that organizes young people on college campuses into conservative activism. Velasquez pleaded guilty in 2023 to a charge of interstate threatening communication and was sentenced Wednesday.