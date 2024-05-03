A bus plunges into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan, killing 20 people and injuring 30 others
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bus has plunged into a rocky ravine in northern Pakistan after its driver lost control, killing 20 people and injuring 30 others. Officials say the bus was traveling along the Karakoram Highway to Hunza, a popular tourist destination, when the accident occurred. The mountainous highway connects Pakistan with China. Pictures from local media show the twisted wreckage of an orange bus at the bottom of a rocky ravine near a riverbank. Road accidents are common in Pakistan, where motorists often ignore traffic rules.