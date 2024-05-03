Colorado school bus aide shown hitting autistic boy faces more charges
By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors say a Colorado school bus aide shown on surveillance video hitting a nonverbal autistic boy has been charged with 10 more counts of abuse involving two children. Kiarra Jones was arrested last month and initially charged with one count of third-degree assault on an at risk person. Prosecutors said Friday that eight additional felony assault charges and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse have been filed against her. The new charges involve alleged abuse of the child originally named as a victim and a second child. Jones is represented by lawyers from the public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment to the media on its cases.