Denmark to liberalize its abortion law to allow the procedure until 18th week of pregnancy
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says it is relaxing its restrictions on abortion for the first time in 50 years to make it legal for women to terminate pregnancies up to the 18th week from the previous 12th week. Officials said the law will also be changed to allow girls between 15 and 17 years old to have an abortion without parental consent. Marie Bjerre, the gender equality minister, said Denmark is strengthening women’s rights while they are being rolled back in other parts of the world. Free abortion was introduced in Denmark in 1973. The health ministry said it is time to change the rules to “keep up with the times.” The change is expected to enter into force on June 1, 2025.