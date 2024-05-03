Distressed sawfish rescued in Florida Keys dies after aquarium treatment

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An endangered sawfish rescued last month in the Florida Keys after it was spotted acting erratically and swimming in circles has died as wildlife officials continue to search for what is causing fish to become distressed. The Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota said in a statement that the 11-foot (3.3-meter) smalltooth sawfish died Thursday at the facility, where it had been undergoing treatment. It was rescued April 5 off Cudjoe Key, part of an abnormal fish die-off that has killed at least 45 sawfish and other fish species as well. Authorities say a necropsy will be performed to possibly shed light on what is affecting the fish. It was humanely euthanized because its condition had deteriorated recently.

