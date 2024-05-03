First Alert Weather Alert as winds return this weekend

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

A strong area of low pressure will drop in from the North bringing gusty winds and cooler temps along with the threat of road closures and poorer air quality.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 3 tomorrow afternoon lasting until 8 p.m. Sunday. There's a High Wind Watch (that will become a warning) in the high desert.

The area of low pressure is a quick mover, but will also bring a small chance of showers coastally and in our local mountains, particularly the Western facing slopes.

Winds will gust to near 45 m.p.h. late Saturday through Sunday night.

The First Alert Weather Alert lasts through the weekend, but winds will ease fairly quickly heading into Monday as the low departs the region. Highs will cool to the lower 80s Sunday but rebound to near normal early next week.