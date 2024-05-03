Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station after forgetting photo ID

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from a polling station after forgetting to bring ID to vote in the U.K.’s local elections. British media reported Friday that Johnson, who introduced the requirement for voters to provide photo ID when he was in office, was told by polling station staff in South Oxfordshire Thursday that he would not be able to vote without proving his identity. Sky News reported that Johnson was later able to cast his ballot and that he voted Conservative. Johnson served as Conservative prime minister from 2019 to 2022. The new law was first implemented last year in local elections.

