Israel has briefed US on plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of potential Rafah operation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israel this week briefed Biden administration officials on a plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians ahead of a potential Rafah operation to root out Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city. That’s according to U.S. officials familiar with the talks who were not authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity to speak about the sensitive exchange. The officials said the plan detailed by the Israelis did not change the U.S. administration’s view that moving forward with an operation in the southern Gaza city would put too many innocent Palestinian civilians at risk. White House press Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday that no “comprehensive” plan for a potential Rafah operation has been revealed by the Israelis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.