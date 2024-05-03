Judge denies pretrial release of a man charged with killing a Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has denied pretrial release for a 22-year-old man charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Chicago police officer. Xavier L. Tate Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen firearm in the April 21 slaying of Officer Luis M. Huesca. Tate appeared in court Friday. Prosecutors said in court that the 30-year-old Huesca was shot 10 times. Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti has said during a news conference Friday that investigators identified Tate in part due to video evidence collected from more than 90 locations after Huesca was killed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.