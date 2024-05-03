Judge in Trump’s hush money case clarifies gag order doesn’t prevent ex-president from testifying

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has clarified the gag order pertaining to the ex-president doesn’t prohibit him from testifying on his own behalf. Judge Juan M. Merchan started court Friday by apparently responding to comments the Republican ex-president made after court the day before. On Thursday, Trump told reporters he was “not allowed to testify” and cited the gag order. Trump gave his own clarification Friday that he knows the gag order doesn’t stop him from testifying, just “talking about people” when they say things about him. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records but denies any wrongdoing.

