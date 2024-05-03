Justice Department warns it plans to sue Iowa over new state immigration law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says it plans to sue Iowa over the state’s new immigration law. The statute makes it a crime for a person to be in the state if they’ve previously been denied admission to the U.S. Justice Department officials say that interferes with federal immigration law. According to a letter sent Thursday, the federal agency is warning Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that it intends to bring a lawsuit, just as it did in Texas, where the law is held up in court. The Des Moines Register first reported on the letter. Republicans nationwide have accused President Joe Biden of neglecting his responsibilities to enforce federal immigration law.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.