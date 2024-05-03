New Hampshire jury finds state liable for abuse at youth detention center and awards victim $38M

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury has found the state liable for abuse at its youth detention center and has awarded $38 million to a former resident who says he was beaten and raped as a teen. But the state says its law requires reducing the amount to $475,000. David Meehan’s lawsuit against the state was the first of more than 1,100 to be filed and the first to go to trial. In the ruling on Friday jurors found the state’s negligence in hiring, training and supervising employees allowed his abuse. The state is prosecuting 11 former workers, including those who Meehan accused.

