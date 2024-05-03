Person fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing weapon at others ID’d as 35-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An armed person shot and killed by Indianapolis police after allegedly pointing a weapon at other people has been identified as a 35-year-old man. The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Lemar Brandon Qualls died at Methodist Hospital. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says he was shot on the city’s north side Thursday afternoon after officers responded to a report of an armed person pointing a firearm at people and threatening to shoot them. Police say the situation then escalated and two officers shot Qualls.

