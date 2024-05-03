Police defend decision not to disclose accidental gunshot during Columbia protest response

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police officials are defending their decision to initially keep quiet about a potentially dangerous accident that happened as officers cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University this week when a sergeant accidentally fired his gun into a dark office. The bullet crashed through a glass panel in a door and landed harmlessly on the floor. Police officials say no one was hit. Neither the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, nor any other official mentioned the accidental gunshot in news conferences or media interviews held since police cleared protesters from Columbia’s Hamilton Hall on Tuesday.

