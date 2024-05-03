Russian activist gets 15-year sentence for attempting to set fire to a military conscription office

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian activist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to set fire to a military conscription office in protest against the Russian action in Ukraine. A military court in Khabarovsk in Russia’s far east said Friday that Angel Nikolayev was convicted of placing two bottles containing a flammable substance in the windows of a conscription office in the city and setting them ablaze. The 39-year-old was also convicted of damaging Russian flags that were put on the graves of soldiers killed in action in Ukraine at a local cemetery. In addition to that, he was charged with removing symbols of Russian military action in Ukraine from a bus stop and several vehicles in Khabarovsk.

