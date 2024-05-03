Russian trainers move to a Niger airbase where some US troops remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he doesn’t see a significant issue with Russia moving some troops onto an airbase in Niger where a small number of U.S. forces remain. Austin said late Thursday the Russians are in a separate compound and don’t have access to U.S. forces or equipment. A U.S. official says most American troops left that base in the nation’s capital, Niamey. Russian trainers arrived in Niger about three weeks ago. It was unclear then where they were housed. The West African nation has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country. The Pentagon has said they’ll depart but hasn’t provided a timeline.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

