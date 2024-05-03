Scamacca put PlayStation away and started scoring. Now game time could come as Italy center forward
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
ROME (AP) — The message was clear from Italy coach Luciano Spalletti. Put your PlayStation away and start focusing more on scoring goals. The results have been wondrous for Gianluca Scamacca. He has scored nine goals in 11 matches for Atalanta since Spalletti dropped him from the Azzurri squad in March for his video game obsession. And now he’s ready to fill Italy’s gaping hole at center forward just in time for Euro 2024 in Germany. Italy is in a group with Spain, Croatia and Albania.