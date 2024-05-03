The UK government acted unlawfully in approving a climate plan, a High Court judge has ruled

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. High Court judge has ruled that the government acted unlawfully when it approved a plan to meet climate targets without evidence it could be delivered. It was the second time in two years that the government’s main climate action plan was found unlawful and insufficient in meeting legally-binding targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions. Justice Clive Sheldon sided Friday with three environmental groups that brought the case. He ruled that the government’s decision to approve its Carbon Budget Delivery Plan last year was “simply not justified by the evidence.” Officials said they would publish a new report within 12 months following the judge’s ruling.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.