Cyclone Hidaya weakens as it moves toward Tanzania’s coastline, officials say

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s meteorology department says Cyclone Hidaya has significantly weakened as it approaches Tanzania’s coastline. Officials warned residents Saturday to remain cautious, however, as the cyclone brings heavy rain and strong winds to the country through Sunday. The meteorology department did not say what the cyclone’s maximum wind speeds are currently. A major blackout hit most of Tanzania on Saturday as heavy rains and strong winds from Hidaya lashed the country following weeks of flooding in the region. Ferry services between Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar were suspended. Hidaya earlier approached the East African coast with maximum winds of 120 kph (33 mph) and powerful gusts by Saturday morning.

