1 person killed and 23 injured in a bus crash in northern Maryland, police say

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 23 others were injured when a bus crashed on Interstate 95 in northern Maryland. State police say the bus was carrying 24 people when it lost control on Sunday. It hit a guardrail in Harford County at around 6 a.m. One bus passenger died at the location of the crash. The driver and 22 other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries. Northbound lanes of I-95 were closed for the investigation, but they have since reopened. Police say the vehicle is a Ford E-450 built for multiple occupancy. Police are investigating the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.