2 workers killed, more than 50 trapped when a building under construction collapses in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say two workers are dead and 53 are trapped under rubble after a multi-story apartment building under construction collapsed in a coastal city in South Africa. Another 20 construction workers had been pulled from the mangled wreckage of the building and were being treated at various hospitals. The building collapse happened Monday at around 2 p.m. in the city of George, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Cape Town on South Africa’s south coast. More than 100 emergency personnel were at the site and were likely to work through the night, using sniffer dogs to try and locate survivors, some of whom were feared buried under huge slabs of concrete.

