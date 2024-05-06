Activists in Bangladesh march through universities to demand end to Israel-Hamas war

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of activists in Bangladesh backed by the ruling party’s student wing have demonstrated in the nation’s capital and elsewhere to demand an end to the Israel-Hamas war and the establishment of an independent Palestine state. The activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League marched through Dhaka University campus on Monday chanting anti-Israel slogans and carrying both Bangladeshi and Palestinian flags. Similar protests have also taken place across the country denouncing Israel’s attacks on civilians in Gaza. Muslim-majority Bangladesh maintains no diplomatic relations with Israel and has called for an independent Palestinian state. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has slammed Israel over what she has alleged is genocide committed by its government.

