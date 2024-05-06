Celebrating excellence in journalism and the arts, Pulitzer Prizes to be awarded Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — Text journalism’s biggest day of the year has arrrived with the annual announcement of the Pulitzer Prizes. The Columbia University-based Pulitzer Board on Monday will reveal winners and finalists in 15 journalism categories for work done in 2023. The awards normally highlight some of the previous year’s biggest stories. The ceremoney broadcast via livestream also will honor distinguished work in arts categories including books, music and theater. Columbia has been the site of student demonstrations over the war in Gaza in recent weeks, prompting the the Pulitzer Board to meet away from the New York City campus this past weekend to deliberate.

