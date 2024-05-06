Clarification: Hawaii Wildfires-Lawsuits story
HONOLULU (AP) — In a story published May 3, 2024, The Associated Press reported that a Hawaii attorney general report in April about the devastating 2023 Maui wildfire said the former head of Maui’s emergency management agency dragged his heels about returning to the island amid the unfolding crisis. The story should have made clear that while the report showed he did not return until the day after the fire started, it did not draw conclusions about actions taken by officials.