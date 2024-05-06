Congo military releases 2 Kenya Airways staffers held for 2 weeks over cargo dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya says the Republic of Congo’s military has released two Kenya Airways staffers who were detained for two weeks in a cargo dispute. Their detention had led Kenya Airways to suspend flights to Congo, but the airline said flights would resume Wednesday. The airline said it had rejected the cargo because it didn’t have the required documentation. The nature of the cargo hasn’t been disclosed. Congo’s military had arrested the staffers from the airline’s offices at the Kinshasa airport. A military court granted the airline’s application for their release but the military continued to hold them. Kenya and Congo have cordial relations, with Kenya participating in U.N-backed peacekeeping missions in Congo.

