Fake ashes and rotting bodies prompt Colorado lawmakers to pass funeral home regulations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have passed a sweeping bill to overhaul the state’s lax oversight over funeral homes after a series of horrific incidents, including sold body parts, fake ashes and the discovery of 190 decaying bodies. The cases have devastated hundreds of already grieving families, and encouraged lawmakers to pass the bill, which now goes to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for a signature. Colorado’s current funeral home regulations are some of the weakest in the nation. If signed, the law would give regulators far greater enforcement power over funeral homes and require routine inspections of facilities including after one shutters.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

