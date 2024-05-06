FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe; a suspect is in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an infant girl who was abducted from a park near Clovis, New Mexico has been found safe, and a suspect is in custody. Clovis police and the FBI in Albuquerque said Monday morning that 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres has been taken to a Clovis-area hospital as a precautionary measure. No other information was immediately available. Authorities still are investigating the deaths of two women whose bodies were found at the park Friday along with a 5-year-old girl who was critically injured. Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico. They say Cisneros was the mother of both children in the case.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.