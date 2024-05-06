FBI says an infant abducted from New Mexico park has been found safe and suspect is in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two New Mexico women, the wounding of a 5-year-old girl and the kidnapping of an infant. At a news conference Monday afternoon, Clovis police said the 26-year-old man from the Houston area was taken into custody at a residence in Abilene, Texas. They said the man is being held by the FBI on suspicion of two open counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and two counts of child abuse. They say the suspect apparently has no connection to any of the victims.

