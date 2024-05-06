Human remains were found at a former Hitler base, but decay prevents determining the cause of death

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A spokesman says Polish prosecutors have discontinued an investigation into several human skeletons found at a site where German dictator Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders spent time during World War II because the advanced state of decay made it impossible to determine the cause of death. The remains were found Feb. 24 at Wolf’s Lair, which served as Hitler’s chief headquarters from 1941-44 when the area was part of Germany. The compound of about 200 Nazi bunkers and military barracks hidden in deep woods was the site of the failed assassination attempt on Hitler by Col. Claus Stauffenberg in 1944. The site is now a tourist attraction.

