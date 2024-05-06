Judges ask whether lawmakers could draw up new House map in time for this year’s elections

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal judges who threw out a congressional election map giving Louisiana a new mostly Black district have told state lawyers to determine whether the Legislature could draw up a new map in time for this year’s elections. The order was spelled out in a federal court filing Monday. Supporters of the rejected map have not yet filed an expected Supreme Court appeal. In another development, a group of LSU and Tulane University professors have filed a suggested map with the court. It has no majority Black districts. But the group says it has two districts that where candidates favored by Black voters could be elected, based on historical voting patterns.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.