Julia Fox and Law Roach team up for a sustainable fashion competition show

A new fashion competition show on E! called “OMG Fashun,” challenges contestants to repurpose materials to create looks so unique that model and “it girl” Julia Fox would wear them. Fox is a co-host and judge on the show alongside Law Roach, who is best known for styling his close friend Zendaya but has also worked with Celine Dion and Anya Taylor-Joy. In each episode, contestants must create looks in a specific amount of time. The winner gets $10,000 and has their design modeled by Fox. “OMG Fashun” also features a different guest judge each episode. It premieres Monday with two episodes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.