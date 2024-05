Russia critic Kara-Murza wins Pulitzer for passionate columns written from prison cell

NEW YORK (AP) — A critic who has written passionate columns as a contributor for The Washington Post from his prison cell in Russia has won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary. Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian politician, author and historian who has been imprisoned in Russia since April 2022. He was convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine and is serving 25 years. He is among a growing number of dissidents held in increasingly harsh conditions under President Vladimir Putin’s political crackdown. Kara-Murza’s columns have warned of the consequences of dissent in Vladimir Putin’s Russia and insist on a democratic future for his country.

