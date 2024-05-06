The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump’s hush money trial adjourns early

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial are hearing for the first time how and why Michael Cohen’s reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels’ payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney took the stand Monday morning and detailed conversations around said reimbursement. Before witness testimony began, Trump was fined again for violating his gag order, with the judge again threatening jail time. The trial is in its 12th day. Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments, recording them instead as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

