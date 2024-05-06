What are tactical nuclear weapons and why did Russia order drills?

Russia’s Defense Ministry has declared that the military will hold drills involving tactical nuclear weapons. It was the first time that such an exercise was publicly announced by Moscow. Tactical nuclear weapons for use against troops on the battlefield are less powerful than nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles that can destroy entire cities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked on Monday about the reason for the exercise. He pointed at last week’s comments by Emmanuel Macron and recent statements from other Western officials. The French president again held the door open for the possible use of NATO troops in Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

