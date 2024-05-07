3 arrested in NYC after driver strikes pro-Palestinian protester following demonstration

NEW YORK (AP) — Three people have been arrested after a driver hit a pro-Palestinian protester on a Manhattan street. A New York police detective said the incident happened Tuesday at around 8:45 a.m. on the Upper East Side. About 25 protesters were wrapping up a demonstration when two of them got into an argument with a driver. Police say the 57-year-old driver then struck a 55-year-old protester with his vehicle. The protester was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The detective says the motorist and two protesters were taken into custody. Their names aren’t being released as the charges are still pending.

