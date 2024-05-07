A doctor whose views on COVID-19 vaccinations drew complaints has her medical license reinstated

An Ohio doctor who drew national attention when she told state legislators that COVID-19 vaccines made people magnetic has had her medical license reinstated. The Ohio medical board had suspended Sherri Tenpenny’s license for failing to cooperate with an investigation. The board recently voted to restore her license after she agreed to pay a $3,000 fine and cooperate with investigators. Tenpenny is an osteopathic doctor who has been licensed in Ohio since 1984. She testified in 2021 before a state legislative panel to support a measure that would block vaccine requirements and mask mandates. Tenpenny claimed COVID-19 vaccines made their recipients magnetic, “interface” with cell towers and interfered with women’s menstrual cycles.

