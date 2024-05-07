Alabama lawmakers approve tax breaks for businesses that help employees afford child care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved legislation to provide state tax breaks to businesses that help their employees afford childcare. The Alabama Senate on Tuesday voted 31-0 for the bill that now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature. The bill would set aside $15 million in tax credits that could be claimed by companies that provide childcare stipends, on-site day care or reserved spots at licensed facilities. House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels is the bill’s sponsor. He said affording childcare is a barrier that prevents people from joining the workforce.

