Anguish as Kenya’s government demolishes houses in flood-prone areas and offers $75 in aid

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s government has begun bulldozing homes built in flood-prone areas and promising evicted families the equivalent of $75 to relocate after a deadline passed to evacuate amid deadly rains. In the capital, Nairobi, a bulldozer ripped through iron-sheet walls as residents watched in despair. The government last week told those living near rivers, dams and other flood-prone areas to vacate amid heavy rains that have left 238 people dead in recent weeks. Many evicted people say they don’t know where to go. Civil society groups say three people have died after being run over by the bulldozers in the capital, Nairobi.

