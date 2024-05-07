Arrested US soldier to be held for two months in Russia on theft charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army says the soldier arrested in Russia late last week is being held in a pretrial detention facility. U.S. and Russian officials say Staff Sgt. Gordon Black flew to Russia to see his girlfriend and is accused of stealing from her. The Army confirmed Tuesday that he did not seek clearance for the international travel and it was not authorized by the Defense Department. The State Department strongly advises U.S. citizens not to go to Russia, and given the war in Ukraine and ongoing threats to the U.S. and its military, it is extremely unlikely he would have been granted approval.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.