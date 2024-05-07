Boeing’s first astronaut launch is off until late next week to replace a bad rocket valve

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing’s first astronaut launch is off until late next week to replace a bad valve in the rocket. The countdown was halted Monday night after a pressure-relief valve in the Atlas rocket’s upper stage opened and closed so quickly and so many times that it created a loud buzz. Engineers for United Launch Alliance determined Tuesday that the valve has exceeded its design limit and must now be replaced, pushing liftoff to no earlier than May 17. The two NASA astronauts assigned to the Starliner capsule’s test flight to the International Space Station will remain at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

