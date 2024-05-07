Can you afford to take care of your children and parents? Biden revives effort to lower costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing proposals to help families pay for child care, preschool and elder care while he’s running for reelection this year. He sees an opportunity to promise lower costs for voters at a time when he’s facing political blowback for inflation under his watch. Many of the proposals were part of Build Back Better, the Democratic president’s legislative agenda that stalled two years ago. The White House has tried to advance some of these objectives through executive orders and regulations, but more ambitious changes would have to come through legislation during a potential second term.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and MORIAH BALINGIT Associated Press

