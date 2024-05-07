Here’s why the verdict in New Hampshire’s landmark trial over youth center abuse is being disputed
By HOLLY RAMER
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A landmark trial over abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center resulted in a $38 million award to a former resident. But some jurors are now distraught that the state is trying to slash the amount. At issue is a state law that caps payouts to $475,000 per incident. The state argued that all of Meehan’s claims arose out of a single incident of alleged negligence. Meehan’s lawyers said each act of physical or sexual abuse should be counted as a separate incident. The jury found Meehan proved only one incident, but one juror now says they meant to reflect the one case of post-traumatic stress disorder he got from more than 100 physical and sexual assaults. The judge disagreed with both sides and said he’d let the state Supreme Court settle the issue.